Women in STEM: The pendulum hasn’t swung nearly far enough

If these complaints are successful, the country could very well lose ground on diversifying the STEM fields. Women-focused programs help with recruitment in a society that still sends messages that girls should not pursue certain careers or appear too smart. Girls who are exposed to role models in challenging STEM fields will be encouraged to pursue those careers. Women also need to see other women like them in the workforce, and female executives are needed to create a culture that is welcoming to women. A study published recently in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America found that many women leave STEM fields after giving birth to or adopting their first child. Perhaps a culture of rampant sexual harassment would not have been accepted at Uber had more women been involved in decision-making.