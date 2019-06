Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

After the regular session of the General Assembly ended in debacle with the failure to pass an operating budget, there were rumblings around Annapolis that Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller had lost a step and might be on his way out. Looks like that was wishful thinking by his detractors. Mr. Miller is the one who put a Prince George's casino on the agenda, it was his persistence that got Gov. Martin O'Malley on board, and it was his terms that defined the debate. When the House sent back a bill with significant amendments that his chamber had never discussed, he rammed it through, no questions asked.