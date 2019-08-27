Choosing civility in Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District

State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling says he didn’t write, post or know about a now-deleted tweet from his account calling Rep. Ilhan Omar an “illegal.” He speculates that his account might have been hacked. We have no idea what happened, but we can say that he’s telling the truth when he says he doesn’t engage in name-calling on social media. Even a cursory glance at his Twitter and Facebook posts backs him up. The Dundalk Republican talks about substantive issues such as the minimum wage and his opposition to dredging Man-O-War Shoal. He highlights constituents he’s met and places he’s visited. He sends birthday wishes to his sister. But he is not prone to name-calling or overt partisanship of any sort, not online and not on the floor of the Senate.