We need more trees to counter climate change

Where I live, there is a for sale sign on a plot of land. Please take the sign down and let the trees and bushes stay. Leave a little space for the rabbits, squirrels, snakes, foxes, birds and even insects so they can live. We don’t need another house here. There are plenty for sale. Please don’t build any more solar farms. They kill everything under them and don’t provide any worthwhile energy. Please put them on buildings instead. And please don’t get me started on wind farms. They kill thousands of birds.