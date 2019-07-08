We need more trees to counter climate change

Finally, a sensible article about climate change (“Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees,” July 5). yes, please plant a trillion trees. Please don’t cut them down unless they are old and sick and in danger of toppling over.
Where I live, there is a for sale sign on a plot of land. Please take the sign down and let the trees and bushes stay. Leave a little space for the rabbits, squirrels, snakes, foxes, birds and even insects so they can live. We don’t need another house here. There are plenty for sale. Please don’t build any more solar farms. They kill everything under them and don’t provide any worthwhile energy. Please put them on buildings instead. And please don’t get me started on wind farms. They kill thousands of birds.
And while I’m at it, please take out those ear plugs and put away the phone and just listen to nature. It’s trying to tell you something.
Anne Heaton