Baltimore lacks opportunity. That’s why I’m leaving. | READERS RESPOND

Baltimore’s many problems occupy most of the pages of The Baltimore Sun (”Mayor Brandon Scott: Building a safer Baltimore for our children,” Aug. 24) and I’d like to offer my thoughts as someone who, while the city is experiencing an exodus, chose to move to Maryland and live in Baltimore and why we’re deciding to leave again.
My wife and I left Montana in 2017 in search of economic opportunity and a better life and I can say we found it here. My wife found gratifying work at Johns Hopkins. I found higher paying work here in Maryland and got an MBA from the University of Maryland.
But after four years, we’re moving to Washington state. We’re leaving for the same reason we first came; the opportunity is elsewhere. What I find frustrating is that this shouldn’t be the case. Baltimore is 40 minutes away from Washington, D.C., on the shore of the Chesapeake and in the center of one the richest states. If ever there was a city in this country that should be prospering, it’s Baltimore.
To turn things around, Baltimore needs to become a city that both attracts new residents and keeps its existing ones from leaving. I appreciate that the hard work Mayor Brandon Scott is doing will take time to show results, but the city needs more. Baltimore needs to address the root causes of the violence and declining population: lack of opportunity.
If Baltimore cannot guarantee that a public school education is sufficient preparation for either college or a career in the private sector, and for many of Baltimore’s children it cannot, then the city should at a minimum guarantee employment to those same kids. Our city has miles of broken windows that can be replaced and miles of garbage littering our streets. If we’re willing to pay for it, Baltimore can employ hundreds of young adults in good jobs for years cleaning up our city.
Beyond that, we have invasive plants that need to be uprooted. English ivy, for example, is an invasive species that blankets Maryland’s native trees and starves them of sunlight and nutrients until they die; leaving the city with dead trees that need to be felled. It’s astonishing to look at the trees that line Perring Parkway and the Inner Loop and realize that most of the greenery is actually vines blanketing dead trees. There is years of work to do improving this city and the end result will be a city that residents find more beautiful and that nonresidents will be more willing to consider moving to.
Picking up litter and trimming landscaping is not glamorous work, but people will do it for a reasonable wage and health benefits. They’ll then spend their wages in their communities, in turn increasing local wealth. The price of beautifying Baltimore can be a sustained investment in the poorest neighborhoods.
The other half of the issue is getting people to move to Baltimore and stay. For me, other than the violence and lack of good public schools, one of the reasons to leave is due to the city’s taxes.
While I’m certainly not the first to complain, Baltimore City’s property taxes are far higher than the surrounding counties. After paying extra to live in the more violent city with poorer schools and higher water bills, it’s not a mystery as to why so many people chose to leave. Baltimore could easily address this issue with a land value tax. An LVT, a tax on the unimproved value of a plot of land, would reduce taxes for city residents overall while increasing taxes on more attractive plots to reflect market rates.
The owner of a row of dilapidated row-homes currently pays almost nothing in taxes because the houses are nearly worthless. A land-value tax would tax the land underneath the homes, which is more valuable than the homes themselves. Facing higher taxes, the owner would either need to develop the property or sell to someone who would. This would increase the amount of housing available and lower rents, both of which would make Baltimore a more desirable place to live.
This city is tantalizingly, agonizingly close to turning it around. I believe that a jobs program for the city residents that have been failed by Baltimore’s public schools and lower property taxes to attract people from the county and out of state are all this city needs to start a virtuous cycle of economic opportunity, growth and trust in Baltimore and its institutions.
I wish Baltimore and everyone in it all the best.
Chris Nutt, Baltimore