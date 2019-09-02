Carroll County learns the hard way: Religion and government should not mix

None of that prohibits people from expressing their religious views. That is right is very much protected. The various legal decisions don’t mean that people are not entitled to their religious beliefs or that there is no room for Christianity, Judiasm, Islam or any other religion within the chambers of city hall or even in the middle of a school yard. People are fully welcome to exercise their rights to religious freedom by praying privately in their government offices, quietly at their school desks and even at their seats during a county commissioners meeting. A group can even hold their own prayer vigil on the lawn before a school board meeting. Just don’t put it in the hands of lawmakers to lead the effort, and certainly don’t force those views on others. In Maryland, the state Senate hosts leaders from different religions to open its sessions and has rules against sectarian messages (references to Jesus or Allah, for example), which is at least a reasonable attempt at compromise and inclusiveness. (Though not always successful; references to Jesus do occasionally slip in.)