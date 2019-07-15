Let’s sue Pennsylvania

There was a time when the EPA was committed as a full partner in this enterprise. But under President Donald Trump, the EPA is more lap dog than watchdog. And the administration’s disdain for the Chesapeake Bay program is palpable — it sought a 90 percent cut in its budget for Fiscal 2020. (The House of Representatives recently approved a budget bill restoring that funding.) People like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam can express their displeasure with Pennsylvania all they want, but it’s not likely to sway the folks in Harrisburg. In fact, Governor Hogan sent a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in late May observing a $200 million funding gap from the Keystone state and confiding that he was “deeply troubled.” So far, crickets from our northern neighbors who say their efforts to date are simply under-recognized.