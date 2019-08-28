Maryland PARCC test results confirm the need for Kirwan

If our current educational system was capable of producing better results, it would have done so by now. The problem is not the test. Yes, it may be too long, and its administration may be unwieldy. As of next year, it will be scrapped in favor of a new assessment designed by Maryland educators — but not with the goal of making it easier to pass. We still need to ensure that we are producing students who will leave high school ready for a career or college, and it is increasingly clear that the way we train teachers and develop their skills, educate the youngest learners, provide supports for students at risk of falling behind and structure our educational pathways for students from pre-K through high school are not up to the task.