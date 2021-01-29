Want to reduce overdoses? Give people a safe place to do drugs. | COMMENTARY

Another way to help would be to permanently increase access to telehealth services. Since the pandemic, federal and state waivers allowed more people to see their doctors and counselors via computer from their homes to help prevent the spread of COVID. That included substance abuse treatment sessions. Nearly five times more Marylanders used telehealth in 2020 than in 2017, according to the Maryland Hospital Association, and telehealth services to Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program beneficiaries rose 2,600% between March and June 2020, compared to the same period the year before. There’s no reason why we should go back to the way things were. The Preserve Telehealth Act of 2021 would make it so the state doesn’t go back to the past by permanently getting rid of barriers to telehealth treatment, including paying doctors the same rates for virtual appointments as in-person visits and requiring Medicaid to reimburse for telehealth regardless of where the patient is located and even if a doctor is not at the hospital at the time of the appointment.