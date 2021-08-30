Maryland schools need a Test-to-Stay program | COMMENTARY

Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, masking too can be a strategy to minimize quarantining. The CDC specifies that no quarantining is necessary when students maintain universal masking and social distancing of at least 3 feet, an exception also endorsed by the Maryland State Board of Education. With the state now requiring all Maryland public schools to adopt masks, schools can and should follow the CDC protocol. Nevertheless, distancing and masking is not always possible, especially in classrooms with smaller dimensions, or when children work together in small groups, during clubs and sports, and, of course, at lunch. In these situations, rapid testing is the only viable alternative to quarantining after exposure. In addition, rapid tests can also sort coughing and sneezing symptomatic individuals with COVID-19 from those with colds, allergies, and other relatively benign maladies that can appear similar to SARS-CoV-2. The state has made these tests available to all Maryland schools for the 2021-2022 school year and the districts should take advantage.