Maryland schools need a Test-to-Stay program | COMMENTARY

Fall is almost here and that means Maryland school districts are sending out welcome messages, school supply lists, and new coronavirus safety protocols. As one of the states providing the least amount of live instruction last year, these protocols have appropriately prioritized keeping students in the classroom, with an acknowledgment that in-person education is far superior to remote instruction. However, absent from these plans is one key strategy that could help limit viral spread and the need for disruptive quarantines: utilization of rapid antigen tests.
Antigen tests detect SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swabs using a process as easy and inexpensive as a home pregnancy test and return results in just 15 minutes. While individual antigen tests are less accurate than the gold standard of PCR tests, antigen testing over several days is an affordable, simpler (no laboratory or special personnel needed), and comparably accurate testing alternative. Rapid antigen tests are actually more useful in finding infectious individuals because PCR tests are so sensitive that they can detect very mild infections where viral loads are below transmissible levels. These rapid tests are a valuable tool to identify positive cases, halt spread, and reduce the need for quarantining exposed students.
There is a very real need to minimize student quarantining. Last year, U.S. schools forced tens of thousands of children to interrupt their in-person learning with unnecessary two-week quarantines. The nation is already repeating last year’s mistakes. California, North Carolina, and Indiana are among several states that have recently sent home thousands of students over potential exposures. In Fredrick County, 600 students have been sent home after just one week in school with very little educational instruction being provided.
These quarantining policies stem, in large part, from an overestimation of the risks to children of exposure and represent the privileging of fear over evidence. Last year’s data showed that in-school spread was rare and that students exposed to coronavirus in schools rarely tested positive themselves. Admittedly, there are new complications from full capacity classrooms and the more contagious delta variant. However, a recent report from the U.K., conducted while delta was circulating, found that less than 2% of students exposed at school tested positive. Because half of 12-17 year olds in Maryland are vaccinated while virtually none are in the U.K., we should expect an even smaller fraction of Maryland’s exposed students to test positive.
The same U.K. study also showed that schools using daily rapid testing, often called a “Test-to-Stay” program, had similar coronavirus case rates to those using typical quarantining strategies suggesting this is a safe and effective alternative. With this program, students undergo rapid testing every day for 5-7 days and are allowed to remain in school unless they test positive. Some schools in Europe and the U.S., such as districts in Massachusetts and Illinois, plan to use rapid testing as an education-prioritizing tool to keep as many students as possible in the classroom. Since vaccinated students are typically exempt from quarantining, testing would predominantly be focused on unvaccinated students, including those that are too young to be eligible for the shot and those from some low-income and minority communities that remain disproportionately hesitant. As these students suffer immensely under remote instruction, testing helps ensure vulnerable and vaccinated students obtain similar amounts of classroom time.
Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, masking too can be a strategy to minimize quarantining. The CDC specifies that no quarantining is necessary when students maintain universal masking and social distancing of at least 3 feet, an exception also endorsed by the Maryland State Board of Education. With the state now requiring all Maryland public schools to adopt masks, schools can and should follow the CDC protocol. Nevertheless, distancing and masking is not always possible, especially in classrooms with smaller dimensions, or when children work together in small groups, during clubs and sports, and, of course, at lunch. In these situations, rapid testing is the only viable alternative to quarantining after exposure. In addition, rapid tests can also sort coughing and sneezing symptomatic individuals with COVID-19 from those with colds, allergies, and other relatively benign maladies that can appear similar to SARS-CoV-2. The state has made these tests available to all Maryland schools for the 2021-2022 school year and the districts should take advantage.
Keeping students in the classroom is an essential part of fixing the damage wrought by last year’s extended school closures. Parents must insist that districts reserve quarantining for students with positive tests and use testing, wherever possible, to minimize educational interruptions for all other students.
Margery Smelkinson is an immunology and infectious-disease scientist and a mother of four children who attend Maryland public schools. She is also a leader in MoCo Families for Education & Accountability.