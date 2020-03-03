There are only so many options for local governments to raise revenue, and districts with ailing schools face stunted economic growth. Baltimore City already charges the maximum local income tax and has the highest property tax in the state. Mayor Jack Young has asked all city agencies to plan to reduce their budgets 5% by 2022, which is absolutely appropriate, but there is no city well of wealth from which to draw. The state has many more options to spread and bear the burden of payment. It’s time Maryland take responsibility for the success of children in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County, along with those in high-performing Howard and Montgomery.