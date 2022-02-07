Baltimore Homecoming Hero Awards: The 2022 results are in | COMMENTARY

In the fall, The Baltimore Sun joined with non-profit Baltimore Homecoming Inc. for the third time to seek nominations for the local group’s annual “Homecoming Heroes” awards, which are presented by T. Rowe Price and recognize exceptional community leaders who are working creatively to inspire and motivate change in Baltimore City. A selection committee made up of past winners and area business, nonprofit and community leaders whittled nominations down to 10 semifinalists in October, based on the challenges the individuals address, the areas they impact, the lives they transform and the potential of their work to break new ground as a model for change. And now, after tallying thousands of votes submitted online via The Sun’s website, five winners have been selected for 2022.