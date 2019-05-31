Does O'Malley have what it takes to be president?

Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Mr. O’Malley’s term as governor didn’t come during the best of times. The Great Recession may not have hit Maryland has hard as some states, but it sapped billions from the state’s treasury. Contrary to popular belief, Mr. O’Malley did not, for the most part, tax his way out of the problem. The major tax increase of his term, in 2007, came before the recession and made up for irresponsible fiscal decisions made long before he arrived in Annapolis. Most of his efforts to cope with the recession came from spending restraint and some budgetary ledgerdemain. We complained quite a bit over the years about the latter, but we certainly didn’t disagree with his motivation, which was mainly to preserve funding for primary, secondary and higher education. At a time when most states were slashing funding for education, Maryland did not. At a time when most states were jacking up college tuition, Maryland did not. Supporting education is not only a deeply held Maryland value, it is the key to our economic competitiveness. Mr. O’Malley understood that, and he did what it took to make it happen.