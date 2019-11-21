The reason the turbines are now so tall is that this is where the technology has gone. The PSC may yet re-approve the project, but this further delay shouldn’t have been necessary in the first place. The agency had the authority to review such changes administratively. For a governor who claims Maryland is “open for business,” Mr. Hogan has shown little enthusiasm for off-shore wind projects that bring well-paid jobs, including at Baltimore County’s Tradepoint Atlantic facility, a planned staging area for Skipjack which is supposed to be completed and operational by 2022. Delaware has been more welcoming of wind power. It now appears Skipjack will be connected to the electrical grid by way of Fenwick Island State Park in exchange for $15 million worth of upgrades to The First State’s southernmost park. But that’s just one small piece of the enormous economic opportunity Maryland is in danger of missing out on because a coterie of officials are fearful of 800-foot-tall structures a dozen miles or more away from shore.