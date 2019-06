Brendan Hoffman, Getty Images for Smithsonian Mag

Just 15 years old, Jack Andraka, a freshman at North County High School in Glen Burnie, won the grand prize at the 2012 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair for his development of a new test for pancreatic cancer and other diseases. The test is a tremendous leap forward: It allows earlier detection than previous tests, is much more accurate, is much cheaper and requires nothing more than a test of blood or urine. The test identifies the presence of the biomarker mesothelin. It is 90 percent accurate, takes five minutes and costs 3 cents. The technique can also detect ovarian and lung cancer. We can't wait to see what he comes up with next.