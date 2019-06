Orioles / Baltimore Sun

The Orioles were at the center of April’s unrest, both because the first violence erupted near Camden Yards and because of the team’s decision to play in an empty stadium a few days later. But perhaps the team’s most intriguing contribution to post-riot Baltimore was a series of tweets from executive vice president (and son of Peter) John Angelos. He decried “an ever-declining standard of living” for Americans of all races as good jobs have been shipped overseas, adding up to a “bigger picture for poor Americans in Baltimore and everywhere who don't have jobs and are losing economic, civil and legal rights.” Hearing that from the scion of one of Baltimore’s richest families underscored a collective civic willingness to see the riots not just as lawlessness but an expression of deep-seated problems we have for too long ignored.