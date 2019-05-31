Marylander of the Year 2013: Honorable mention

Kevin RichardsonBaltimore Sun p,

When bombs exploded at the finish line of this year's Boston Marathon, dozens of ordinary people became heroes. One of them was a preschool teacher from Towson, Erika Brannock, who was with her sister and brother-in-law waiting to see her mother finish the race. Ms. Brannock might easily have died from her injury, but thanks to the quick thinking and compassion of those around her, she survived. She might easily have given in to despair when her left leg was amputated above the knee. But she didn't. She endured a dozen surgeries that would save her right leg and learned to walk again with a prosthesis less than six months after the marathon. By November, she was able to grab a walker and cross the finish line at a 5k in Charlotte, N.C. The strength, determination and good will make her an inspiration to all those who come to know her remarkable story.