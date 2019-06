The Enoch Pratt Free Library has long been a vital institution in Baltimore, serving scholars and schoolchildren alike. But under the leadership of Carla D. Hayden, the library system took steps not only to bring its resources into the 21st century but also to deepen its level of engagement with the community it serves. That commitment was most powerfully on display when Ms. Hayden decided to keep the city’s libraries open in the immediate aftermath of last year’s riots, providing, in her words, “not only information but a safe place and a trusted place to go.” Ms. Hayden was a visionary when it came to the information technology revolution in libraries, investing early in digital materials and resources, and she spearheaded the first major renovation of the system’s central branch, plus work at satellite branches throughout the city. All that led to President Barack Obama’s decision in February to nominate her to be the nation’s 14th leader of the Library of Congress -- and the first woman or minority to hold the post. She was confirmed by the Senate in what amounts to lightning speed, earning praise from Republicans and Democrats alike. She now takes responsibility for the world’s largest collection, including priceless historical materials, but also an institution that has lagged behind in adapting to new technology. We can’t imagine a better person for the job, and we have no doubt she will make us proud.