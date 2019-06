Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

On the night after Freddie Gray's funeral, the Rev. Donte Hickman was in West Baltimore with other ministers seeking to restore calm when his phone rang. On the east side of town, the senior housing complex and community center he had spent the last five years making a reality was burning to the ground. He was undeterred. The anger, the frustration, the hopelessness that fueled the riots, he would later say, “was why we were building in the first place.” Long known for his social engagement, Reverend Hickman of the Southern Baptist Church has emerged as a leading voice calling for Baltimore to see the unrest following Gray's death as a wake-up call, demanding comprehensive solutions to seemingly intractable problems. He's doing his part — construction is back on track at the Mary Harvin Transformation Center — and his voice can help ensure the city's other leaders do as well.