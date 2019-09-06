Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby has no choice but to throw out cases related to corrupt Gun Trace Task Force cops

The officers, two convicted at trial and the others who entered plea agreements, have admitted to planting guns and lying to justify arrests when they were the ones really breaking the law. Let’s not forget: They were stealing money from those they arrested and charging the city for false overtime. We don’t know how many innocent people they have saddled with criminal records, which can disrupt or ruin lives. Some indication is the more than 60 people who have already filed notice they intend to sue the city. Hundreds more could do the same.