Let Morgan expand its police force

What could derail it is the threat of crime, real or perceived, on and around campus. Two Morgan State students were killed near campus in the last six months. In April, Kevon Dix, a 21-year-old Baltimore native who was a tenor in Morgan’s choir, was shot and killed on his way home from a friend’s house where he had been doing homework. Then in July, Manuel Luis Jr., a 19-year-old business major who friends described as the light in any situation, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery near the Morgan View Apartments. Two other students were fatally stabbed near campus three years ago.