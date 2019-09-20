Baltimore officials missed an opportunity by not putting the police academy at Coppin

A years long lawsuit, still in limbo, criticized the state for adding programs to historically white universities at the expense of HBCUs, which one could conclude is also happening now. Same old story at play again. This would have been a perfectly good opportunity for Coppin to add new programs, like a judge has recommended as part of the solution. Further complicating matters, the move comes at a time of some Coppin-UB tension related to a proposal by UB President and former mayor Kurt Schmoke to create a city university system that would adopt a new governance structure involving the University of Baltimore, Coppin and Baltimore City Community College. Some Coppin boosters see that as an attempt to diminish their institution.