Methadone clinics unfairly stigmatized

An oft-repeated trope is that people taking methadone are “just trading one addiction for another.” This stigmatizing misconception conflates physical dependence with addiction. Methadone reduces cravings and blocks the “high” that can come from other opioids, such as heroin or fentanyl. Regular use of the medication causes predictable physiologic changes in the body , meaning withdrawal symptoms occur if the medication is stopped or drastically reduced abruptly. This is physical dependence. Physical dependence is not the same as addiction which, by definition, involves compulsive use of a substance despite negative, harmful consequences for the person with the disease.