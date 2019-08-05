America’s deadly weekend: The guns

We certainly support making background checks truly universal, if that’s what President Trump meant, and we also support red flag laws, provided they are at least as strong as the one Maryland enacted. But those measures are no panacea — it doesn’t appear that either would have made a difference in the cases of the El Paso and Dayton shooters, neither of whom had criminal records that would have tripped up a background check. A strong federal assault weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines might not have stopped either of this weekend’s attacks, but they would have made them less deadly. Such weapons fire bullets at greater velocity, making the injuries they cause more deadly, and they are designed to allow a shooter to fire more rounds more quickly and more accurately than handguns. Extending background checks to shotguns and rifles is a must, and so is a national system for gun purchaser licensing like Maryland and several other states have. Sen. Chris Van Hollen has long pushed legislation in Congress to incentivize states to adopt licensing requirements, which researchers at Johns Hopkins and elsewhere have shown to be profoundly effective in reducing gun violence and suicides.