Maryland lawmakers must do their homework on school mask mandate | COMMENTARY

Are masks really so crucial? After all, requirements to wear them at other venues from stores to bars have clearly fallen out of fashion. And students are not at high risk of dying from COVID-19. But they do remain at risk. At least 491 children have died from COVID. It is a particular threat to youngsters with certain underlying health conditions. And, of course, there are the adults in schools to be concerned about and the possibility of the disease being carried home to expose older relatives or those with compromised immune systems. Masks are imperfect barriers, but, as studies have shown, they can reduce transmission rates for any airborne disease, particularly the better quality masks.