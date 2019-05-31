Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Opinion Editorial

Marylander of the Year 2013 finalists

Readers submitted more than two dozen nominations for Marylander of the year. We added some ideas of our own and winnowed the list down to five finalists. Starting today, you can click here to vote for your choice at baltimoresun.com. We'll use the public's votes to help guide our deliberations and will announce the winner on Dec. 29.
