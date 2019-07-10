Baltimore mayor’s race: Run, Jack, run?

We have little doubt that he was sincere about it at the time — if he had mayoral ambitions from the start, there’s no way he would have decided to stick around at a local government conference in Detroit the day Ms. Pugh resigned — but it was also pretty obvious that before long, people would start whispering in Mr. Young’s ear that the city’s top office was his for the taking. That’s intoxicating. And by all rights, he should be part of the conversation about the next mayoral election. He has more city government experience than any of the other people mentioned as likely contenders (generally by a factor of decades), and he has remained a visible and generally surefooted presence in the public during the last few months. But we wouldn’t say he’s earned the job yet either. All those who would be mayor need to demonstrate not only a passion for Baltimore but also a vision for its future and the ability to execute it. That goes for Mr. Young, too.