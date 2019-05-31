42 ideas for a better Baltimore

Since the protests and violence that followed Freddie Gray’s death, civic, religious, business and philanthropic leaders have stepped forward with ideas for tackling Baltimore’s persistent problems. Many efforts are already underway, and the mayoral election will provide opportunity for debating others. Ultimately, success will require help from the city’s leaders and residents alike, and from people beyond Baltimore’s borders. Following is a list of some of the things that can and should be done to make Baltimore a more just and equitable place. Send us your ideas at talkback@baltimoresun.com and include "Better Baltimore" in the subject line.