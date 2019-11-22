The food bank had “recovered” more than 6,200 pounds of food, or 5,167 meals, in Baltimore through the initiative as of the end of October. The Baltimore Convention Center and the National Aquarium are among the groups that have turned to the program to get rid of excess chicken dinners and other meals. The Baltimore Farmer’s Market has donated produce using the food bank’s web of volunteers and Pitango Bakery in Fells Point has been able to give its gourmet sandwiches to people in need.