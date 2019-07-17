Two weeks ago, Gov. Hogan complained that the legislature spends too much money. Now he’s complaining that it didn’t spend more.

That bit of criticism is fair enough, except for one thing. Two weeks ago, Governor Hogan slammed the Democrats in the General Assembly as being irresponsible for trying to appropriate about $200 million in the fiscal 2020 budget for school construction, technology upgrades for the Baltimore police, youth jobs programs, testing rape kits, providing additional support to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and other priorities. Because of the way Maryland’s budget works, he had to approve the expenditures, and he refused, calling the Democrats “reckless” in the face of a projected imbalance between spending and revenues in fiscal 2021 of nearly $1 billion.