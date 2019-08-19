As Hogan digs in his heels against Kirwan, the legislature needs to lead

Gov. Larry Hogan used his annual address to local officials at the Maryland Association of Counties meeting this weekend to complain about the cost of the proposed reforms of the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence, better known as the Kirwan Commission, and to vow that he would stand in the way of any major tax increases to fund them. That’s nothing new; he’s been doing it ever since the group first started tallying up what it would cost to make Maryland’s educational system truly competitive on an international level. But it is disappointing that as the commission works to finish its proposals for how to divide the costs between the state and counties, and just after he agreed to release money the legislature carved out of his budget to begin implementing Kirwan reforms, that he is only digging his heels in deeper.