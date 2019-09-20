Larry Hogan’s legacy: Fighting education with dark money

Mr. Hogan has been going around claiming that funding Kirwan would require the state to increase its income tax by 39%, its sales tax by 89% or its property tax by 535%. That’s not really true. The Kirwan plan would require Maryland to spend about $3.8 billion more per year on education than it does now when it is fully implemented a decade from now. The kind of increases Mr. Hogan is talking about would cover more than that this year. Education funding increases every year because of inflation, enrollment growth and other factors. (That’s why Mr. Hogan can claim record education spending every year.) What Kirwan would actually require is for the state to spend about $1 billion more a decade from now than it would if we leave our funding formulas alone. If we achieve modest, 2% average annual growth in our income tax collections, we’ll be collecting an extra $2.3 billion from that source alone a decade from now with no tax increase whatsoever.