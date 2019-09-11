Hogan joins the crime fight

From the lies, damn lies and statistics department come the governor’s musing that Baltimore should be much better situated to fight crime than it was in 2011, the year it recorded fewer than 200 homicides. Since then, he wrote, “the total Baltimore Police Department budget has increased by 47 percent. Unemployment has been cut in half to 3.8 percent, and the median household income has increased by 21.7 percent.” For a bit of context, the Maryland State Police budget has increased by 51 percent in that time. The unemployment rate in Baltimore has dropped substantially since 2011, but it remains at 5.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (The 3.8% figure is for the entire state.) And he’s right about the 21.7%, according to the Census Bureau, but it’s worth noting that the income disparity between the city and state has actually gotten worse in that period and now stands at $33,645. Mr. Hogan doesn’t acknowledge the effect of the Freddie Gray unrest on either the community or the police department or the fact that the governor back in 2011 was a former Baltimore mayor who remained singularly focused on bringing the levers of state government to bear on reducing the city’s violent crime.