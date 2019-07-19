What we like about Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison’s crime plan, and one thing we’re worried about

The community is at the center of the plan. Complying with the terms of Baltimore’s federal consent decree are only one part of the efforts Mr. Harrison describes to reduce the barrier between the BPD and the people it serves. The plan sets specific standards for patrol officers to engage with the residents and businesses and enlists local communities in setting their own crime-fighting priorities. One of the plan’s most important ideas is that the department should not have designated neighborhood engagement officers because every officer should be one. That echoes an observation Charlottesville, Va.'s reform-minded police chief Rashall Brackney made during a Maryland Humanities forum on the future of policing this year: We should stop using the term “community-oriented policing” because there should be no other kind.