It flows downhill: Harford church wastewater project shows flaws in state approval process

Still, not everyone is convinced that the treatment plant is the only or best way to handle the church’s wastewater needs. The proposal has generated significant opposition from residents on both sides of the Baltimore-Harford County line, and the Gunpowder Riverkeeper has presented detailed critiques of it, arguing that even the relatively small amount of treated wastewater the project would generate poses environmental risks. Among other concerns, the riverkeeper, Theaux M. Le Gardeur, notes the tributary the system would discharge into empties into part of the Little Gunpowder that is a popular recreational area where the water quality is already threatened. Furthermore, the tributary is an intermittent stream, meaning it does not flow year-round but is dry in certain seasons and under certain conditions. Introducing wastewater into the system, no matter how well it’s treated, could upset the ecosystem’s balance, he said. State regulations forbid a direct discharge of this type into an intermittent stream unless all other options have been considered, and Mr. Le Gardeur argues that they haven’t been. On top of those technical concerns is a more fundamental one: neighbors ask how much they can trust the church, Harford officials and state regulators given the failing state of the existing system.