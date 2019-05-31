Seven Democrats have theories for why they'll win the gubernatorial primary. Whose math adds up?

The Democratic gubernatorial primary is so competitive this year, The Sun’s Erin Cox reports, that campaigns and strategists think they may need the support of no more than a quarter of the electorate to win — maybe as few as 125,000 votes. The campaigns are focusing most of their efforts on appealing to certain segments of the population, and they all have theories for how they can win. Here’s a run-down of the best-case scenario for each of them — and how things could go wrong.