Civil lawsuits are the least of Baltimore’s problems when it comes to the Gun Trace Task Force

Indeed. The big question surrounding the Gun Trace Task Force is how its corruption could have been so brazen and could have gone on for so long without someone in the department finding out about it and putting a stop to it. The unit’s crimes — robbery, drug dealing, false arrests, overtime fraud and more — came to light not because anyone in the BPD put the pieces together but because of an unrelated federal wiretap. Was this a matter of horrifically sloppy internal controls, or did more people in the department know about it and look the other way? If it’s the latter, are any of those complicit cops still on the force?