Graffiti isn’t a violent crime, but it’s not victimless; Baltimore should clean it up | COMMENTARY

How the city’s graffiti problem got to this point is not as important as how we get out of it. We understand the obstacles to catch the culprits defacing property. They do it in the dark of night when no one is around. However, we can’t help but wonder if the city’s extensive camera network could also be used to identify people. Or maybe the ring cameras of businesses and residents? Officials say they are generally not fining people and trying to work with them; we recommend they cover up their work as punishment. Graffiti doesn’t rise to the level of murders, larceny, carjackings and other serious crimes, of course. But its presence hurts the psyche and image of the city, much like dirty alleyways and litter. It contributes to a sense of lawlessness and an anything goes mentality in the city.