Young’s action on police settlement gag orders isn’t good enough

Civil liberties and police reform advocates have balked at the order, focusing on its promise to no longer include “unreasonable constraints on free speech rights” in future settlements, arguing that it leaves city officials with too much discretion in determining what is and isn’t “reasonable.” The mayor and solicitor insist they’re not looking to create a loophole that will allow these gag orders to continue, but the public has good reason to be skeptical of this offering by Mayor Young and City Solicitor Andre Davis. The order may say that “in the view of the Mayor and incumbent City Solicitor, such restraints on settling plaintiffs are inimical to transparency and the widespread efforts to restore the relationship of trust necessary to the City’s commitment to wholesale police reform.” Mr. Young may say he “always believed” that “anybody who sues the city and wins should be able to talk about it, and talk about it truthfully.” Indeed, he said something to that effect back in 2014 when The Sun first highlighted the issue. But that belief didn’t stop him from voting for settlements with gag clauses for years as a member of the Board of Estimates. Mr. Davis may say that allowing claimants to discuss their cases openly has been the effective policy since he took his post, but has defended the city’s right to including gag orders in settlements in the courts and in the press, and it was under the leadership of both Messrs. Young and Davis that the city unsuccessfully sought a hearing in front of the entire 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a panel’s ruling that the city’s practice was unconstitutional.