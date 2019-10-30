The largest manufacturer of e-cigarettes, JUUL Labs, said earlier this month that it would stop making most flavored e-cigarettes, but not menthol and mint. That also does not go far enough. Why not an all out ban? Could it be plenty of people won’t indulge in a tobacco-flavored product? On top of that, there are plenty of other manufacturers likely willing to take that market share that JUUL has abandoned. A ban is the only way to get these products off the market.