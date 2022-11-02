Election 2022: All Baltimore Sun editorial board endorsements for the general election in one place | COMMENTARY

From left, Anthony Mason, election judge, assists Carl Evans, of Mondawmin, as he feeds his ballot into the scanner at the Public Safety Training Center in Baltimore. This is one of several early voting locations open on the first day of in-person voting for the 2022 Gubernatorial Election. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

With Election Day less than a week away, we want to remind you of the editorial board’s researched recommendations in select state and county races. Ballots must be postmarked or dropped off at an approved location by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, or marked in person on that date at your assigned polling place.

Wes Moore, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, holds a news conference in July at his Baltimore campaign headquarters, with his running mate Aruna Miller. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland state races, questions

Governor, lieutenant governor: Democrats Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, an entrepreneur and former state delegate respectively, have demonstrated a solid understanding of the issues facing state government and vision for addressing them, and the duo offers the best hope for real commitment and investment from the state in Baltimore City. Read The Sun’s full endorsement.

Rep. Anthony Brown, accompanied by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Attorney general: Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown, who currently represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties in the state’s 4th Congressional District, previously spent eight years as Maryland’s lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley and served in the Maryland General Assembly for eight years prior to that as a member of the House of Delegates. His strong relationships throughout state government will serve him well as attorney general. Read The Sun’s full endorsement.

Del. Brooke Lierman at her campaign headquarters in Locust Point. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Comptroller: Del. Brooke Lierman, a Democrat, is the best qualified person for the comptroller job. The Baltimore attorney has developed an expertise on state fiscal matters during her two terms in the House of Delegates and a track record in Annapolis of bipartisan consensus building, a skill that’s desperately needed in these politically polarized times. Read The Sun’s full endorsement.

Heather Mizeur debated Congressman Andy Harris last month in a recorded TV show for later streaming at Cecil College. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Congress, 1st Congressional District: Heather Mizeur, a Kent County farmer and former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, has pledged to “show up and deliver” on issues that matter to families in the district. Among the Democrat’s priorities are lowering the cost of living, bringing better jobs to the district, and supporting farmers while addressing environmental concerns. Read The Sun’s full endorsement.

Ballot questions: There are five constitutional amendments to consider this year. Read The Sun’s reasoning behind our recommendations.

We recommend a vote “for” Question 1 , which would clear up confusion regarding the state’s two appellate courts by renaming them the Maryland Appellate Court and the Supreme Court of Maryland.

, which would clear up confusion regarding the state’s two appellate courts by renaming them the Maryland Appellate Court and the Supreme Court of Maryland. We recommend a vote “against” Question 2 , which would require candidates for the state legislature to maintain a “primary place of abode” in the district they hope to represent, on top of other requirements.

, which would require candidates for the state legislature to maintain a “primary place of abode” in the district they hope to represent, on top of other requirements. We recommend a vote “against” Question 3 , which would raise the required amount in controversy for a civil jury trial to $25,000 from $15,000.

, which would raise the required amount in controversy for a civil jury trial to $25,000 from $15,000. We recommend a vote “for” Question 4 , which would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults. Read The Sun’s rationale.

, which would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults. Read The Sun’s rationale. We recommend a vote “against” Question 5, which would require Howard County Circuit Court judges to also serve on the orphans’ court.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel County races, ballot questions

County executive: Democrat Steuart Pittman is independent and good-government oriented with a desire to both make Anne Arundel County a better place to live and its government more efficient and effective, a rare combination. He’s earned another term.

County Council races: In District 7, Republican Shannon Leadbetter is widely seen as someone who can work with others. In District 3, write-in Democratic candidate Michael Gendel is a better choice than the culture-war-courting incumbent. And in District 6, voters should reelect Democrat Lisa D.B. Rodvien, a middle school teacher.

Ballot question: Vote “For” Question B, which amends the county charter to limit county council members from serving no more than three consecutive terms; this is actually a loosening of the rules.

Read The Sun’s full Anne Arundel County endorsements.

Police tape sits on the trunk of a cruiser as Baltimore police investigate the scene of a July shooting along West North Avenue in West Baltimore. Among the charter amendments city residents are considering this year is one that would put the Baltimore Police Department fully under the city's control. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Baltimore City charter amendments

In Baltimore, voters are being asked to choose whether they are “for” or “against” 11 potential charter amendments. Many are fairly routine administrative matters, but several stand out as worthy of analysis. Read The Sun’s full analysis here.

Vote “for” Question E, which bans “the sale, transfer, or franchising of the city’s conduit system.”

which bans “the sale, transfer, or franchising of the city’s conduit system.” Vote “for” Question H , which would make the Baltimore Police Department wholly the responsibility of the city, rather than run by the state.

, which would make the Baltimore Police Department wholly the responsibility of the city, rather than run by the state. Vote “for” Question I , which changes the membership of the board overseeing the city’s inspector general to avoid conflicts of interest.

, which changes the membership of the board overseeing the city’s inspector general to avoid conflicts of interest. Vote “against” Question K, which would limit to two terms those elected as Baltimore’s mayor, comptroller, City Council president and City Council members, beginning in 2024.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, gives remarks at a school groundbreaking ceremony. . (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Baltimore County races, ballot questions

County executive: Democrat John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. has earned reelection through his earnest attempts to drag Baltimore County into the 21st century.

County Council races: In District 5, Republican David Marks, who has long shown a willingness to cross party lines, merits a fourth term. In District 6, Democrat Michael “Mike” P. Ertel, an insurance broker whose education values align well with the county’s needs, is the better choice for the seat vacated by Cathy Bevins. And in District 1, Democrat Pat Young of Catonsville deserves the nod for the seat vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Quirk.

Ballot question: Vote “for” Question B, which would amend the requirement that the county’s director of public works be a registered engineer to add that 10 years of relevant supervisory experience is acceptable as well.

School board: Retired educator Diane Jean Young of Lutherville has the experience to help supervise the school system.

Read The Sun’s full Baltimore County endorsements.

Education policy consultant Zach Hands, far right, chats with people outside the Westminster Senior and Community Center on the first day of early voting in Maryland's primary election Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Carroll County races

County commissioners: In the one contested race, District 3, we endorse Democrat Zach Hands, an education policy consultant.

School board: Patricia Ann Dorsey, Amanda Jozkowski and Tom Scanlan represent the best choices to return the school board’s focus to the fundamentals of education.

Read The Sun’s full Carroll County endorsements.

State Sen. Bob Cassilly appears at a news conference. (Courtesy Sincerely Sawyer Photography)

Harford County races, ballot questions

County executive: Republican state Sen. Robert G. Cassilly has spent a life in public service in this strongly Republican subdivision and has a wealth of knowledge.

Ballot questions: Vote “for” Question A, which would clarify that County Council members can request information from executive branch employees, and “for” Question B, which would give the seven-member council authority to remove from office a council member who had failed, or is no longer able, to perform the duties of office.

School board: Incumbents Carol L. Mueller (District C), a retired math and earth science professor at Harford Community College as well as the board’s current vice president, and Ariane Grubb Kelly (District D), director of academic support at Johns Hopkins University, are deeply experienced educators. Carol Pitt Bruce (District E) of Aberdeen, a longtime community advocate, would make a welcome addition to the board.

Read The Sun’s full Carroll County endorsements.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Howard County races

County executive: Democrat Calvin B. Ball III has an inclusive vision that speaks to the heart of the county’s ethos.

School board: Jacky McCoy, a former math teacher, and education advocate Dan Newberger are the best candidates to fill these nonpartisan seats.

Read The Sun’s full Howard County endorsements.

The Baltimore Sun editorial board endorses political candidates in races that are of particular importance to our readers for reasons such as the critical nature of the work, the tightness of the election contest and the dearth of available information that occurs when an office has no incumbents competing for it. We make our conclusions after reviewing a range of data, including: the candidates’ campaign materials and responses to The Sun’s voter guide questionnaire, news stories written about the candidates, debates they’ve participated in, and interviews we’ve conducted with community leaders or the candidates themselves.