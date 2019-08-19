Are drug dealers killers? It all depends.

This is not to say that targeting some drug dealers cannot be a tool in the opioid fight. We just think it should be used carefully. Mr. Frosh should issue more guidance so that we make sure the law is not abused and actually helps rather than hinders the fight to end the opioid epidemic. After all, Mr. Frosh won’t be attorney general forever, but precedents will be set. If he sets a sensible and transparent example, he will make it harder for others to abuse the law.