We said it when Obama was president, and we’ll say it under Trump: Congress needs to abolish the debt ceiling

No one quite knows what would happen if Congress and the White House fail to raise the debt ceiling. Through it all, the U.S. has always managed to do so in time (often thanks to some deft maneuvering by the Treasury Department to buy a few extra weeks or months). But the general consensus is that any breach in the ability of the federal government to pay its bills would set off financial panic and a downgrade in the federal government’s credit rating. That would mean higher costs for borrowing not only for the federal government but also for businesses and consumers as the effects of the breach trickled through the economy. Even the uncertainty created by the perennial gamesmanship was enough to prompt Standard & Poor’s to downgrade the federal government’s credit rating for the first time in 2011, and last year, Fitch warned that even if the government continues paying off its bonds, failure to raise the ceiling would likely result in a downgrade from AAA status.