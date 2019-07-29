People like Elijah Cummings didn’t create Baltimore’s problems; it was people who cynically exploited racism for their own gain. Sound familiar, Mr. President?

It’s not our job to defend Rep. Elijah Cummings from President Donald Trump’s Twitter rants. For one thing, he’s quite capable of doing it on his own, and for another, our role isn’t to offer blind loyalty to political leaders of any party but to hold them to account. Likewise, we’re not in the business of defending Baltimore from any and all criticism. Our city has problems, big ones, and we don’t shy away from them, nor do we give any politicians a pass for failing to do as much as humanly possible to fix them. But we are sticklers for facts and perspective, and in case anybody is still interested in those things, we have a few that are worth mentioning.