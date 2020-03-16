How cancer prepared me for coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Please wash your hands and clean — profusely. You aren’t just in control of your health right now. You have a large responsibility for the health of people who are immunocompromised, the very young and the elderly. With so many people at risk, you have a duty to keep them safe. It’s time for all of us to re-evaluate our hygiene and make it a priority for others to emulate so that we can prevent another outbreak such as this one.