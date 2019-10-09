Also significant to note, is that the plaque was dedicated by the Maryland Civil War Centennial Commission in 1964, during an era where these types of Confederate memorials and remembrances were erected and displayed not to preserve history, but in a stubborn protest and objection to the changes taking place at the time. These statues typically went up during two main time periods of racial animosity in the country, the early 1900s and the ’50s and ’60s as the civil rights movement gained momentum. They were often displayed in high profile places such as the grounds of government buildings, or in this case, on the walls.