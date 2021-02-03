Here’s how Comcast could be a better community partner in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

We congratulate them for that. And suggest they still do more, such as temporarily waiving internet fees for families who can’t afford even the Internet Essentials package. This is what some advocates have asked for — not for eternity, but while school is virtual. It would be the charitable thing to do. Of course, it doesn’t have to give its product away for free, no matter how much people complain. Which leads us to another issue: the lack of cable competition in the city. As the main player in town, Comcast has more leeway to operate as it wants and not bow to public pressure. After all, it has shareholders to answer to and keep happy, not just customers.