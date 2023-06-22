It doesn’t take a Ph.D. to see Maryland needs a Plan B for college diversity | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A college education is transformative, not simply in preparing for a career in some specialized field or through exposure to great literature or cutting-edge scientific developments. It fundamentally broadens a person’s view of the world by offering the opportunity to learn, study and otherwise interact with classmates who come from very different backgrounds and upbringings. Maybe you are a Christian who has never met a Jew, or an East Coast city kid who never met someone raised on a Midwestern farm. The value of this interaction, this breaking down of barriers, can’t be overstated. And it’s particularly important if this country is to have any real chance of putting its racial and ethnic disparities behind it.

And yet,a race-based affirmative action program used in college admissions may soon be set aside altogether when the U.S. Supreme Court rules in two cases involving college admission, Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College. While the high court has endorsed a limited consideration of race in college admissions before (Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003 being the most recent), the current six-justice conservative majority appears unlikely to be concerned about such precedent — or any adverse social outcome.

Before the court’s summer recess, beginning in early July, it is likely members will issue a ruling that will prevent the nation’s colleges and universities from being allowed to so much as ask about an applicant’s race. And the outcome of that? Experts project nonwhite enrollment at competitive schools will decline substantially, leading to a loss in diversity on campuses and, likely, societal gains in race relations.

The nation’s schools, therefore, including those in Maryland, must prepare to take steps to maintain diversity in admissions. There are some reasonable steps that can be taken almost immediately to help. Setting guidelines for geographic balance in enrollment is one. Ideally, these would be set by more narrow identifiers than city or county. In Maryland, for example, there might be an expectation that majority-Black Baltimore neighborhoods produce a certain number of students for the University of Baltimore. Or it could be identified by individual schools with a targeted number for the University of Maryland from Western High School or Dunbar High School. Again, the race of the student would not be identified, only where they lived or which school they attended. A similar approach might be taken by considering family income, to the benefit of students from economically challenged households.

Admittedly, such approaches are blunt instruments. A finer-tuned response might be to leave college admission’s personnel with wider discretion to make decisions based on an overall goal of achieving economic, geographic and social (but not racial) diversity. How? Firstly, by removing or reducing the importance of standardized test scores and, secondly, to have screeners heavily weigh personal essays about student lives. This isn’t to weed out the affluent from getting into top schools but ultimately to level the playing field for society. We can’t afford to skip over current generations because, you know, six folks sitting on the Supreme Court have lost interest in their plight (or more accurately, in society’s plight).

Granted, none of these remedies provides a perfect fix. But then race-conscious admissions wasn’t perfect either. More heartening has been the continued success of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in attracting and graduating STEM majors. Created in 1989 with just 19 African American male students, the school’s Meyerhoff Scholars Program was sued for being exclusively about producing Black science majors. What happened when it was opened up to all in 1996? The program thrived. Today, about three-quarters of its 245 enrollees are from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

The job of making school diverse will be tough, but it can still be done.

