As Greta says, we should listen to the scientists and push for a zero-carbon economy

The good news, at least for our region, is that Maryland’s political leaders have recognized the approaching storm and set goals for reducing both our dependence on fossil fuels and the greenhouse gas emissions it causes. Half of the state’s energy must come from renewable sources by 2030 under a new state law that requires utilities to subsidize solar and wind farms. Gov. Larry Hogan has said he wants 100% of the state’s electricity to come from “clean” sources (as distinguished from only renewable sources, such as wind and solar) by 2040. In July, we learned that Tradepoint Atlantic, at the former Bethlehem Steel complex in Sparrows Point, struck a deal to serve as Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind’s staging center for its publicly subsidized wind farm off the Maryland coast. This month, US Wind, the other company authorized to build turbines off the coast, started installation of a meteorological tower to gather wind data. These projects and other emerging plans seem to be in line with the public sentiment reflected in the Goucher Poll. But with its wealth, technical prowess and political will, Maryland should go even further. New York State, for example, pledged to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Such action is essential for the future of the planet. As the girl from Sweden said: Don’t listen to us, listen to the scientists.