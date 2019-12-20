Baltimore is a big city, and bad things will happen, of course. Making it better is chiefly on us, not you. All we’re looking for is a little inspiration, a little yuletide magic, to allow us a scandal-free month. No new corruption scandals or reminders of scandals past, no ethical quagmires coming out of city government, no more embarrassments. We have much to be proud of here in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson and his fellow Ravens appear to be working hard to give us an especially happy new year, perhaps even on Feb. 2nd in Miami (hint, hint). What would make it even better is to see more football victory walks and fewer perp walks from public figures, at least for a little while.